Danfulani to El-Rufai: Prove your impartiality by arresting, prosecuting Ango Abdullahi, others

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dr John Danfulani, Chairman, Centrum Initiative For Development And Fundamental Rights Advocacy, CEDRA, has enjoined governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai to prove his impartiality by arresting and prosecuting the Northern Youth groups and Professor Ango Abdullahi by giving ultimatum directing Igbos in Northern Nigeria to relocate to their states of origin. In a letter he addressed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

