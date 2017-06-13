Dangote Foundation donates N200m worth of food items to 371, 000 IDPs in Borno – WorldStage
|
Dangote Foundation donates N200m worth of food items to 371, 000 IDPs in Borno
WorldStage
In an effort aimed at complementing government's humanitarian intervention to bring reliefs to the victims of insurgency and other Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state, Africa's foremost businessman, Aliko Dangote has donated food items …
Nigeria: Dangote Foundation donates food items to 371, 000 IDPs in Borno
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!