Dangote, Nasarawa State Sign MoU on Sugar Refinery, Plantation – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Dangote, Nasarawa State Sign MoU on Sugar Refinery, Plantation
THISDAY Newspapers
Nigeria's dream of becoming self-sufficient in sugar production is soon to be realised, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between Dangote Sugar Group, and the Nasarawa state Government, in an epoch making venture for a $700m …
Dangote signs pact on $700m sugar project
Dangote, Nasarawa sign MoU on Sugar refinery
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!