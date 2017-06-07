Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote Praises CBN, Emefiele For Policies Which Helped Nigeria’s Economy Recover From Recession

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has commended the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying they contributed immensely to the recovery of the country’s economy from recession. He also commended the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, saying his resilience to keep going despite the challenges and criticisms faced by […]

Dangote Praises CBN, Emefiele For Policies Which Helped Nigeria’s Economy Recover From Recession

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.