Dano partners with Nutrition Society of Nigeria to Celebrate World Milk Day themed Raise a Glass, Nourish a Child

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Arla Dano, nutritional dairy product teamed up with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria to raise awareness for milk-intake as it celebrated the 2017 World Milk Day in style with schogol children in Lagos. The celebration themed, Raise a Glass, Nourish a Child attracted the presence of the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, Lagos […]

