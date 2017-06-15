Dash Price Technical Analysis – Can DASH/USD Stay Above $150?

Key Highlights Dash price struggled to break the $190-200 resistance area once again versus the US Dollar, and moved down. There is a crucial support area at $150 and a major bullish trend line with support at $155 on the hourly chart of DASH/USD (data feed from Poloniex). As long as the pair is above … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – Can DASH/USD Stay Above $150?

The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – Can DASH/USD Stay Above $150? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

