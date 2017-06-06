DasukiGate: Fani-Kayode stalls own trial

The trial of the Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has been stalled due to the absence of his lawyer Ahmed Raji SAN.

Fani-Kayode was arraigned on five charges involving alleged diversion of N26million which he allegedly received from the then National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, under the guise of payment for contract.

The ex-minister allegedly received the money from the ONSA while he was the Director of Media and Publicity in the campaign organisation of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

When the matter was called up for hearing, at the resumption of trial before Justice John Tsoho, of an Abuja Federal High Court, counsel to the 1st defendant Abubakar Usman told the court that he will be unable to cross examine the witness reason being that the lead counsel to the 1st defendant took ill.

“My lord may we humbly ask for an adjournment to cross examine the witness because the lead counsel to the 1st defendant Mr Raji took ill and has travelled abroad for proper treatment”, Usman told the court.

Responding, prosecution counsel Johnson Ojobane did not oppose to the application for an adjournment.

He however prayed the court for a date in July before the court goes on its vacation for only cross examination of the witness.

After listening to both arguments Justice John Tsoho adjourned till July 7, 2017 for cross examination of the witness and continuation of trial.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

The post DasukiGate: Fani-Kayode stalls own trial appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

