Dasukigate: FG’s witness will testify against ex-NSA in secret – Court

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of an Abuja Federal High Court, has ruled that witnesses in the ongoing trial of the former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki(rtd) should testify behind the screen. Federal Government is prosecuting the former NSA on a seven count charge bordering on theft of sophisticated weapons, illegal possession of firearms and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

