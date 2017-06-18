Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Data is a central resource to building digital economy – Ojobo says at DIGITAL PayEXPO

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said the significance of data availability through robust broadband is a key resource to the building of a digital economy. Ojobo declared in a keynote address he delivered extemporaneously at a critical segment of the just concluded DIGITAL PayEXPO in Lagos tagged DATA […]

Data is a central resource to building digital economy – Ojobo says at DIGITAL PayEXPO

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.