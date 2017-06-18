Data is a central resource to building digital economy – Ojobo says at DIGITAL PayEXPO

Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said the significance of data availability through robust broadband is a key resource to the building of a digital economy. Ojobo declared in a keynote address he delivered extemporaneously at a critical segment of the just concluded DIGITAL PayEXPO in Lagos tagged DATA […]

Data is a central resource to building digital economy – Ojobo says at DIGITAL PayEXPO

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

