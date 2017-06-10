Dattatreya to participate in 106th meeting of ILO – India Today
Dattatreya to participate in 106th meeting of ILO
India Today
Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya will be leaving for Geneva tomorrow to participate in the 106th meeting of the International Labour Organisation from June 12-16. "During the ILO Conference I would deliver address on …
