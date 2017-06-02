David Ginola convinced Zinedine Zidane will stay at Real Madrid and is the best manager for Cristiano Ronaldo – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
David Ginola convinced Zinedine Zidane will stay at Real Madrid and is the best manager for Cristiano Ronaldo
Mirror.co.uk
David Ginola is convinced his former team-mate Zinedine Zidane will sign a new contract with Real Madrid and says he is the ideal man to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo. Zidane's future continues to dominate headlines in Spain as he has yet to …
Cult of Cristiano Ronaldo distracts from Real Madrid's brilliance
Where does Cristiano Ronaldo's backheel rank in the UK's most-viewed footballing moments on YouTube?
Champions League: Ronaldo speaks on beating Messi to 100 goals
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!