Davido building a house for young Utibe

Singer Davido is according to reports fulfilling one of the promises he made to a young kid, Utibe after a recorded video of the boy singing the hit single “IF” went viral.

An instagram post by the “Fall” crooner revealed that the building of the house is ongoing and he can’t wait to visit when he comes back home as he is currently out of the country.

Recall that after Utibe was videoed singing, a background check revealed that his family’s living condition was nothing to write home about.

Davido who was thrilled by Utibe’s singing promised to take care of him for life.

The post Davido building a house for young Utibe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

