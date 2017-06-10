Davido ‘building new house’ for boy who went viral for singing ‘IF’ – TheCable
Davido 'building new house' for boy who went viral for singing 'IF'
Since he went viral for singing 'IF', a hit song by Davido, a primary school boy known as Utibe has had his life transformed. Two weeks after promising to sponsor Utibe's education, the Afro pop star has announced that he is building a new house for …
Davido flaunts uncompleted house being built for young fan
