Davido Builds A House For That Little Child Who Sang ‘IF’ (Photos)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The self acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo and Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has embarked on building a decent house for the mother of Utibe. Utibe was the young boy who arrested Davido’s attention when he was featured singing the musician’s hit song, ‘If.’ Utibe had been out of school and only passed the …

The post Davido Builds A House For That Little Child Who Sang ‘IF’ (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

