Davido Flares Up on a Follower’s Instagram Page

Davido is probably in a foul mood after his fiery encounter with Wizkid. The “Fall” crooner took to his Instagram to share a new photo with his fans. He wrote in the caption, ‘SPENT A CHEQUE AT LV AND WALKED OUT LIKE A BOSS!! 😂.’ A trolling fan slammed him for his post, writing in …

The post Davido Flares Up on a Follower’s Instagram Page appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

