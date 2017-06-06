Pages Navigation Menu

Davido links up with Popcaan for Video of “My Story” | B.T.S Photos

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

DMW boss Davido landed in Jamaica yesterday for the video shoot of his international collaboration “My Story” with Jamaican superstar Popcaan. The video was shot yesterday and the “IF” crooner took to his Instagram stories to share photos from the shoot.   See screenshots below: Not stopping there, he announced today that he is headed to Atlanta […]

