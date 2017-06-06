Davido Makes Shocking Revelations In New Interview

Nigerian singer and HKN Gang Boss, Davido, has in a recent interview opened up on more than his music, touching his sexual life and preference. The ‘IF’ crooner and Davido Music Worldwide boss while speaking at Cool FM during his recent interview revealed to his fans that he prefers ‘blow jobs’ to ‘Steve Jobs’. Speaking…

The post Davido Makes Shocking Revelations In New Interview appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

