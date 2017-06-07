Davido & Olamide join Wale for Video Shoot of “Fine Girl” in Atlanta

Nigerian-American Wale shot the visuals to his “Fine Girl” single in Atlanta yesterday. The track which is off his recent “Shine” album features Nigerian heavyweights Olamide & Davido. Davido shared photos and videos from the shoot on his Snapchat account and we hope the video drops sometime soon. See screenshots below:

The post Davido & Olamide join Wale for Video Shoot of “Fine Girl” in Atlanta appeared first on BellaNaija.

