Davido, Wizkid fire shots at each other

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Nigerian superstars, Davido and Wizkid, and their fans are locked in a supremacy battle. This was triggered when Davido on Saturday called out Wizkid in a Snapchat post: “Na ‘pon pon’ sound dey reign now ooo!!! No dey jonze!! All other sounds nah d least for now LMAO.” Reacting, Wizkid fired back in a series […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.