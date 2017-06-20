Davido’s baby mama Sophie Momodu talks about first experience of getting drunk (Watch) – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Davido's baby mama Sophie Momodu talks about first experience of getting drunk (Watch)
Sophia Momodu, who is famous for being the baby mama of famous Nigerian music artist, Davido recently made a YouTube channel, The Sophia Momodu Channel. The proud mother of one has released the very first episode of her recently launched vlog.
Story Time With Sophie : Sophie Momodu shares 1st experience with alcohol in episode 1 of vlog
