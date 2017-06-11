Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Starts Her Own Reality Show (See Video Teaser)

Sophia Momodu, the mother of one turned a year older yesterday and announced the launch of her lifestyle YouTube channel with beautiful photos and a hot teaser. Also making an appearance in the photos and video is her adorable daughter with singer Davido, Imade. Watch Video Below:-

The post Davido's Babymama, Sophia Momodu Starts Her Own Reality Show (See Video Teaser) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

