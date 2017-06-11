Pages Navigation Menu

Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Starts Her Own Reality Show (See Video Teaser)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment

Sophia Momodu, the mother of one turned a year older yesterday and announced the launch of her lifestyle YouTube channel with beautiful photos and a hot teaser. Also making an appearance in the photos and video is her adorable daughter with singer Davido, Imade. Watch Video Below:-

The post Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Starts Her Own Reality Show (See Video Teaser) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

