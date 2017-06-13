Pages Navigation Menu

Davido’s Cousin, B-red’s Father Cleared For APC Primary, Set To Replace Their Late Uncle At The Senate

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the death of Davido’s uncle which was linked to drug overdose, APC Screening Committee have cleared late Ishiaka Adeleke’s younger brother, Ademola, who is also Davido’s cousin, B-Red’s father. It was gathered that the committee also disqualified the Osun State Commissioner for Cabinet Matters, Senator Mudashir Hussein, from participating in the primary election scheduled …

