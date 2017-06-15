Davido’s ‘IF’ song causing harm to the Nigerian youths, says Patrick Doyle

VETERAN actor and ace broadcaster, Patrick Doyle, has frowned at Davido’s hit song, ÏF”which is currently ruling the airwaves, saying ‘the song is causing a serious harm to the Nigerian youths.’

Speaking on HipTV about entertainment and their impacts on Nigerian youths, the veteran actor faulted Davido’s “30 billion” slogan from his “IF” song.

According to him, most people don’t understand that money doesn’t come easily and might do anything just to get such money after listening to the song. “Patrick Doyle faults thirty billion lyrics, saying it’s causing harm to the youths,” HipTV tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

“It may make them want to think about getting thirty billion in their accounts by all means; kidnapping, yahooyahoo among others,” he added.

Meanwhile, singer Yung6ix has called his opinion about the song, “Bullshit.” Only recently, a rising DMW rapper, Dremo described Davido’s ‘IF’, as the biggest song in Nigeria at the moment, boasting that nothing can make the pop star him lose his growing fans across the world. ÏF” released in February, Davido’s first single of the year. It was produced by The Pana Crooner – Tekno.

The post Davido’s ‘IF’ song causing harm to the Nigerian youths, says Patrick Doyle appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

