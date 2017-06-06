Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davids is totally different from other artists – Mystro (Read+watch why)

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Naijaloaded Celebrity Spotlight With Nigerian Singer c*m Producer, MYSTRO. Mystro is one of the biggest talents Nigeria can be proud of anytime, anyday. His talent doubles as a producer and an amazing singer. On this maiden edition of Naijaloaded celebrity spotlight, Mystro speaks extensively on his life as a producer having produced many hit-tracks for …

The post Davids is totally different from other artists – Mystro (Read+watch why) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.