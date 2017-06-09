D’Banj set to drop New Album “King Don Come” | View Tracklist

D’Banj has revealed the imminent arrival of his fourth studio project “King Don Come“. The DKM Records boss unveiled the tracklist to his third album this morning just about an hour after dropping a teaser to a the first track off the album which features Harrysong & Wande Coal. The 10-track album (including two bonus […]

