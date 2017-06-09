D’banj : Singer announces new album “King Don Come” – Pulse Nigeria
|
D'banj : Singer announces new album "King Don Come"
“King Don Come” album will contain 10 tracks with collaborations from Harrysong, Wande Coal, and a few unnamed acts. Published: 2 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · D'banj play. D'banj. (Instagram) …
Two weeks after arrival of first child, D'banj announces fourth studio album
