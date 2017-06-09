Pages Navigation Menu

D’banj strikes 37th birthday pose, as he unveils tracklist of new Album (See more)

One of Nigeria’s biggest music export, D’banj just turned 37 today. The Nigeria singer who just welcomed his baby few weeks back in the United States, unveiled the Tracklist to his new Album titled King-Don-Come. From the shared tracklist, D’banj collaborated with Harrysong and Wande Coal on the album . Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (born 9 …

The post D’banj strikes 37th birthday pose, as he unveils tracklist of new Album (See more) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

