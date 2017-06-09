D’banj strikes 37th birthday pose, as he unveils tracklist of new Album (See more)

One of Nigeria’s biggest music export, D’banj just turned 37 today. The Nigeria singer who just welcomed his baby few weeks back in the United States, unveiled the Tracklist to his new Album titled King-Don-Come. From the shared tracklist, D’banj collaborated with Harrysong and Wande Coal on the album . Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (born 9 …

The post D’banj strikes 37th birthday pose, as he unveils tracklist of new Album (See more) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

