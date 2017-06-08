De-categorization of Port Terminals: Court orders NPA, others to maintain status quo

JUSTICE A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja has issued an interim order directing the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and four others to maintain the status quo in a suit filed by INTELS Nigeria Limited on the de-categorization of terminals at the nation’s seaports.

INTELS, which filed the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/417/2017 at the Federal High Court Abuja, is, among other reliefs, asking the court to issue an order stopping NPA and other defendants including their representatives, agents or privies from implementing a proposed policy review which purports to cancel the designation of ports and terminals in Nigeria having led it into committing huge human, financial and material resources into developing five port terminals located in Calabar Terminal A, Warri Old Terminal A, Warri New Port Terminal B, Onne Port Federal Ocean Terminal A and Onne Port Federal Lighter Terminal B.

The defendants in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, Nigerian Ports Authority, Bureau of Public Enterprises and the Federal Ministry of Transport.

INTELS also asked the court to make a declaration that the five Lease Agreements it entered into and executed between the Plaintiff and the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants (who executed same for and on behalf of the 1st and 2nd Defendants) in respect of Warri New Terminal, Warri Old Terminal, Federal Lighter Terminal B, Calabar Terminal A and Federal Ocean Terminal A, all dated October 24, 2005 for 25 years renewable leasehold are still subsisting.

Other reliefs sought by the company include a declaration that the Defendants are duty-bound to honour, perform and fulfill their contractual obligations as stated in the five Lease Agreements all dated October 24, 2005 between the Plaintiff and the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants acting for and on behalf of the 1st and 2nd Defendants; a declaration that the Plaintiff has not in any way whatsoever and howsoever, breached, violated and or failed to perform any of its duties and obligations as stated in the five Lease Agreements entered into and executed between the Plaintiff, and the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants acting for and on behalf of the 1st and 2nd Defendants.

The post De-categorization of Port Terminals: Court orders NPA, others to maintain status quo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

