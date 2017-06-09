Dead Body Found Lying Inside Gutter Along Bank Road In Owerri (Graphic Photos)

A Dead body was found along Bank Road Owerri by Before Assumpta Roundabout this morning.

The decomposing corpse of an unidentified man was found inside a gutter beside Optimum hotel, opposite the non-functional NNPC filling station, before Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

