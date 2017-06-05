Pages Navigation Menu

Death of Osotimehin shocks United Nations

The United Nations has expressed their shock over the sudden death of Babatunde Osotimehin, the Executive Director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in a statement, described Mr. Osotimehin as a colleague and a friend. Mr. Guterres expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, the staff of UNFPA and …

