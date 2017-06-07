Death toll rises to 8 in London Bridge attack after body found in river – Washington Post
Washington Post
Death toll rises to 8 in London Bridge attack after body found in river
Washington Post
LONDON — The death toll from the London Bridge terrorist attacks rose to eight on Wednesday after police found the body of a missing French national in the River Thames. In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had been informed of the new …
