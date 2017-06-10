Debbie-Rise’s Fans Tell Her About Bisola’s Hatred For Her (See chats)

Despite the fact that the infamous reality show, Big Brother Naija, has come to end, some Nigerians are still fighting online over their favorites housemates who just might have put all that happened in the house behind them. Guitarist and finalist of the show, Debbie-Rise reposted the photo you see above of fellow finalist, Bisola …

The post Debbie-Rise’s Fans Tell Her About Bisola’s Hatred For Her (See chats) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

