Debie-Rise borrowed my dress to welcome Simi in the BBNaija house -Uriel reveals

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa has dropped a secret no one knew about what happened in the house before now. Uriel who replied a comment dropped by her Instagram follower on wearing same cloth Debie Rise wore while still in the house, revealed that the ‘Cunny Cunny’ crooner actually borrowed her dress to welcome Simi […]

The post Debie-Rise borrowed my dress to welcome Simi in the BBNaija house -Uriel reveals appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

