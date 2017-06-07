Debris from missing military plane with 106 soldiers, children found in sea – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Debris from missing military plane with 106 soldiers, children found in sea
Vanguard
Pieces of a Myanmar military plane which went missing with more than 100 soldiers and family members aboard were found in the Andaman Sea late Wednesday, a local official said. Navy ships and aircraft had been searching since the afternoon when the …
Debris from Myanmar military plane found in sea
Military aircraft with 120 people on board goes missing off Myanmar
Myanmar Plane With 104 On Board Crashes
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!