Debris from missing military plane with 106 soldiers, children found in sea – Vanguard

Debris from missing military plane with 106 soldiers, children found in sea
Pieces of a Myanmar military plane which went missing with more than 100 soldiers and family members aboard were found in the Andaman Sea late Wednesday, a local official said. Navy ships and aircraft had been searching since the afternoon when the …
