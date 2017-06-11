Decision to withdraw from ICC still stands, says ANC – News24
|
News24
|
Decision to withdraw from ICC still stands, says ANC
News24
Johannesburg – The ANC's decision that South Africa should withdraw from the International Criminal Court still stands, but consultations are still ongoing, the party's subcommittee on international relations says. The committee's head Edna Molewa on …
'ANC challenges don't affect how SA is perceived internationally'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!