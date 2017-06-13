Declare state of emergency in Kogi state now, Dino Melaye tells Senate – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Declare state of emergency in Kogi state now, Dino Melaye tells Senate
NAIJ.COM
Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says a state of emergency should be declared in Kogi because the state is no longer safe. Speaking on the floor of the senate on Tuesday, Melaye said Kogi is in “a state of anarchy”. The senator also said …
