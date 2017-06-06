Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Defection to APC political cowardice — Dakingari – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Defection to APC political cowardice — Dakingari
Daily Trust
One of the frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kebbi State and a nephew of a former governor, Alhaji Lawali Saidu Dakingari, has described the mass defection of some prominent and former political office holders during the PDP …
140000 farmers to get anchor borrower loan in KebbiThe Nation Newspaper
APC a blessing to Nigeria, Gov Bagudu tells Ex-PDP chairman, 25000 PDP decampeesVanguard

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.