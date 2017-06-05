‘Defence Gave Lagos City Stars CBL Trophy’ – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
'Defence Gave Lagos City Stars CBL Trophy'
THISDAY Newspapers
Champions of the Continental Basketball League (CBL), Lagos City Stars, have stated that the defensive system they adopted won for them the trophy especially going by their approach to their last two games. City Stars defeated Abidjan Raiders 73-59 …
