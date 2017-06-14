Defence headquarters set to punish officers responsible for the clash between the Navy and Police

The Military Defence Headquaters, Abuja, set up a committee on Tuesday to investigate the clash between officials of the navy and police in Calabar, Cross River State, with the aim of sanctioning the culprits. The DHQ Director of Information, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said the mandate of the committee included recommending the sanctions to be …

The post Defence headquarters set to punish officers responsible for the clash between the Navy and Police appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

