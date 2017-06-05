Defence Ministry Clears 25 Anti-Bomb Vehicles From Seaports

By YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Ministry of Defence has received 25 Mine Resistance vehicles which were cleared at the Tin-Can Island port of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The equipment which was manufactured in 2016 in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) is meant to further checkmate the remnant of Boko Haram in the Northern Eastern part of the country. It commended the management of the NPA for their continuous support and seamless synergy with the FG, especially with the quick clearance of the vehicles.

Speaking with newsmen, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (Rtd.) said though the insurgence have largely been defeated, the 4×4 military hardware would further help to push them out of their various hideouts. He said 60 more of the armoured vehicles would arrived the Tin-Can Island Ports, Apapa in a few months from Jordan in the Middle East.

Similarly, the Minister of Defence, Gen Mansur Dan-Ali (Rtd) accompanied by the Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman and the Chief of Defence staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has received the visiting Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarkash (Vanguard of Victory) at the Tin-Can Island Port.

The Warship which was piloted by Capt. Rituraj Sahu is visiting Nigeria on a routine Military exercise. Also, aboard the vessel among several Indian Naval Officers and Ratings is the Head of Mission, Capt. Guatam Marwaha who said the Warship would sail to Angola a country they hope to arrive by the 8th of June, 2017 at the completion of their mission in Nigeria.

