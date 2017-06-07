Defendants in N400m fraud trial on the run, Court told

Mr Tochukwu Nwazota, Counsel to Chief Ben Orajiaku on Tuesday told an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja that all four defendants standing trial for misappropriating N400million had fled the country. The defendants are Ifeanyi Biaduo, Obinna Kanu, Anthony Odo, Kehinde Bello and K and B Atlantics, a company were sued before the Court for alleged misappropriation of the money. The plaintiffs are Orajiaku, Chief Ernest Ilochukwu and Nestello Group of Company Nigeria Ltd.

