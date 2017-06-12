Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dele Alli is more valuable than Lionel Messi as top 20 most expensive players in the world revealed – The Independent

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Dele Alli is more valuable than Lionel Messi as top 20 most expensive players in the world revealed
The Independent
The 110 most valuable players in the world have been released in a study by CIES Football Observatory, with Barcelona star Neymar being listed as the hottest property on the market. There are a number of other notable things to take away from with Dele …
Neymar tops the list as the world's most valuable player with Barcelona star worth estimated £185millionDaily Mail
Neymar, Dele Alli ranked most valuable footballers in the worldNAIJ.COM
Tottenham's Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo – studyESPN FC
SkySports –Telegraph.co.uk –Eurosport.co.uk –Goal.com
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.