Dele Alli is more valuable than Lionel Messi as top 20 most expensive players in the world revealed – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Dele Alli is more valuable than Lionel Messi as top 20 most expensive players in the world revealed
The Independent
The 110 most valuable players in the world have been released in a study by CIES Football Observatory, with Barcelona star Neymar being listed as the hottest property on the market. There are a number of other notable things to take away from with Dele …
Neymar tops the list as the world's most valuable player with Barcelona star worth estimated £185million
Neymar, Dele Alli ranked most valuable footballers in the world
Tottenham's Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo – study
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!