Deloitte to protect whistleblowers – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Deloitte to protect whistleblowers
Vanguard
As part of its aim geared towards eliminating unethical issues in corporate organization, Deloitte has provided a platform to secure whistleblower in the country. Are your ready to blow the Whistle? Speaking during a Breakfast Seminar of the Akintola …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!