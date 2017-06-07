DELSU records 21 cases of Syphilis among male students in 3 weeks

The Delta State University, Delsu Abraka today disclosed that it discovers twenty-one cases of Syphilis as well as other sexually transmitted infections among male students within the last three weeks, DAILY POST is reporting. The Director, University Health Services, Dr.(Mrs.) N.C. Nwabuokwu made the disclosure today during the health talks organized by Dr. Sharon Osaide […]

DELSU records 21 cases of Syphilis among male students in 3 weeks

