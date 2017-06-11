Delta Assembly received 34 bills, passed 18 into law, says Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, Egufe Yafugborhi & Ochuko Akuopha

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has said that house received a total of 34 bills for legislative actions in the last one year, saying 18 had been passed into law.

Making the disclosure at a press conference in Asaba to mark the second anniversary of the Sixth Delta State House of Assembly, Oborevwori said 10 of of them were executive and 24 private member bills.

He said 18 of the bills had been passed and that 12 had been assented to by the Governor with six awaiting assent. He added that 16 others were at different stages of legislative processes of lawmaking, including committees scrutiny.

Oborevwori listed the bills that had been assented to by the governor to include, the Delta State Economic Council Amendment Bill, among others.

The Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, the Delta State Security Trust Fund Amendment Bill, Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti Cultism bill and the Delta State Scholarship Board Bill.

Others according to him, are the Delta State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency Bill, the Delta State Public Procurement Commission Agency Bill, the Delta State Appropriation Bill, the Delta State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Amendment Bill and the Delta State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery Bill.

Speaking further, the Speaker named the six bills awaiting the Governors assent include the Delta State Bureau for Land Instrument Preparation Charges Bill, the Delta State Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS Bill, the Delta State Investment Development Agency Bill, the Delta State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority Amendment Bill, the Delta State College of Education Mosogar Bill and the Delta State Administration of Criminal Justice Bill.

He explained that the 16 bills that are in various stages would receive expeditious passage, disclosing that two bills that had passed first readings were withdrawn by leave of the House while one failed at the presentation stage, stressing that the State Assembly remained committed to providing effective representation to their constituencies.

The post Delta Assembly received 34 bills, passed 18 into law, says Oborevwori appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

