Delta doles out N2.1m assistance to flood, thunderstorm victims

ASABA—DELTA State Government have provided relief assistance amounting to N2.1 million to eight victims of the May 30, 2017 Asaba and Ikpanam Road flood and other disasters.

Presenting the relief assistance to victims, Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Ernest Ogwezzy, said that the gesture was not in any way to compensate the victims for loss suffered, adding that it was a way of identifying with them and cushioning the effect on them of the disasters.

He said the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had directed that the victims be visited and provided with relief assistance with a view to ameliorating their plight hence the visit.

In her remarks, Director, State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Gladys Puegreen, expressed optimism that the assistance will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the victims.

Theresa Iwediunor, a victim of thunderstorm disaster in Igbodo, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state and Mr Matthew Felix, whose laundry shop was gutted by fire in Asaba were amongst beneficiaries of the gesture.

The post Delta doles out N2.1m assistance to flood, thunderstorm victims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

