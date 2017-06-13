Delta: Group flaws govt’s handling of herdsmen

Delta Central Coordinator, Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, CDHR, Delta State chapter, Comr. Efemena Kelly Umukoro, has criticized the Delta State Government for its lopsidedness in handling the Fulani herdsmen issue in the state.

It also accused the government of spreading hate message due to role it played during the recent peaceful protest by Committee for Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, which left so many comrades injured, saying that it was the duty of the government to protect the lives and property of Deltans and not the other way round.

Umukoro, who is also the National Press Secretary, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, youth wing worldwide, noted that the suspected Fulani herdsmen had wrecked havoc in Abraka, Ethiope East local government and Ossissa, Ndokwa East local government and for the governor to have visited only Ossissa to commiserate with the people without doing same in Abraka indicated that he was governor of Delta North and not Delta State.

He said, ” Does this simply mean that the Urhobos are second class citizens in Delta State when we have the highest population? This is unacceptable. We want to urge the governor to visit Abraka community so that our people can have a sense of belonging.

“He is the governor of Delta State and not the governor of Delta North. The disunity we are currently experiencing in Delta State has never been like this before. With the way things are going, I am foreseeing it will get to a stage that, if you are not from the Anioma Nation, you will not be allowed entry into government house.

” I am not against an Ika man being the governor. I am not a politician and so I am not partisan. Rather, I am concerned about what a person can offer and not the persons tribe. As the governor, he should treat every Deltan equally and not make some section feel neglected.

” For the Urhobo nation to have confidence in his leadership, Governor Okowa, should find time out of his busy schedule to visit Abraka people and commiserate with them because they are the worst hit of the suspected Fulani herdsmen menace in the state.”

