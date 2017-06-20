Delta Labour party chieftain defects to APC

Eku- Ethiope East Local Government of Delta state was agog when chief Okiemute Agagaraga of Labour party defects to APC on Sunday.

Agagaraga, the last man standing in Ethiope East Local Government Labour Party, moved with his teeming crowd of supporters into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during the defection ceremony, the former Labour Party chieftain said “the People’s Democratic Party has again suffered a severe blow, as members of the Labour Party (LP) who were the backbone structure of Hon. Evan Iwurie the member representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, refused to move with him to the PDP.

Agagaraga explained that he and his teeming supporters were not comfortable moving with Hon. Evan Iwurie to the PDP owing to the poor performance and failure of the PDP led administration in the state, coupled with the fact that the PDP is already dead at the center.

The defection ceremony witnessed heavy presence of APC stalwarts and chieftains from across the state. Among those present to receive chief Okiemute Agagaraga and members of Ethiope East Labour Party were: the LGA Chairman of the APC, Pastor Steve Eruotor , the leader of APC in the LGA, Chief Phillip Eyagomare ,Coach Peter E. Mukoro, the state secretary of Buhari Mass Movement (BMM) and a host of other diginitaries.

The LGA chairman of APC Pastor Steve Eruotor received the new members into the Party and officially presented them to the Chairman of the state interim committee Sir Nathaniel Omo-Onyeke.

Meanwhile the senator representing Delta central, Ovie Omo- Agege , who was represented by chief Ugen, thanked the entire people of Ethiope East for their show of love and promised to always stand by them all times.

The senator also enjoined all Urhobos to come together under the APC platform which is the party that controls the center and work to restore the lost glory of the Urhobo Nation.

