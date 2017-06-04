Delta Speaker advises Urhobo youths to key into SMART scheme

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has advised Urhobo youths to key into the SMART Agenda of Delta State, just as he described the government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as youth-friendly.

He made this statement when youths of Delta Central Senatorial district paid him a solidarity visit over his emergence as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly,in Asaba..

The Speaker expressed happiness for the show of love from the youths of his senatorial district and urged them to key into the state government’s SMART scheme.

Comrade Believe German, who led the youths under the auspices of Core Delta Central Youths, thanked the assembly members for electing Oborevwori as the DTHA Speaker and to pledge their support for his leadership.

