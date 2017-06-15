Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Demand To See Your President – Ex-British Lawmaker Who Believes Buhari Is Dead Tells Nigerians

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A former British lawmaker and controversial character, Eric Joyce, who had in the past claimed the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is dead has charged Nigerians to demand the whereabouts of the president. Eric Joyce in his recent remark on the state of affairs in the country noted that the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari…

The post Demand To See Your President – Ex-British Lawmaker Who Believes Buhari Is Dead Tells Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.